Labatt donates food to healthcare workers in Tampa prior to Bills game

TAMPA, Fla. (WIVB) — Prior to the Bills game in Tampa Sunday afternoon, Labatt led its second Bills-inspired meal donation. The Buffalo-based beer company donated 800 meals to Tampa-area healthcare workers to thank the city for hosting Bills Mafia this weekend.

Labatt donated chicken wings and pizza from three Buffalo restaurants to Tampa General and Manatee Memorial Hospitals for the staffs to enjoy on gameday. The “Buffalo Brings the Wings” program began in 2020, with this week’s donation continuing the tradition.