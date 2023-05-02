BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We are approaching that time of year again, where local sports leagues are gearing up for a summer full of fun. One beer company wants to get involved in that fun locally — while giving back to the Buffalo community.

Before local adult rec leagues play ball this summer, Labatt USA is lending extra hands and green thumbs to local parks, launching their new “Labatt Parks and Rec” program.

“Being such a buffalo staple brand, getting out into the community is something we’re really passionate about and giving people the opportunity to connect with sports is something we always like to bring full circle,” said Labatt brand manager Corey Berger.

The organization is headquartered in the Queen City and it’s helping pick up parks, and sponsor local adult sports leagues, to encourage the community to get out and play.

“A lot of these local rec leagues, they play at any available field they can find,” Berger said at Cazenovia Park. “And there is one here, so we’re hoping to get this done today and get ready for the season.”

Tuesday, dozens of volunteers cleaned up the ballpark at Cazenovia. Labatt is eager to invest and revitalize local public parks, and encouraged local leagues to sign up for sponsorships, or help out their local field.

“It’s an amazing shot in the arm for us,” said Olmsted Parks executive director Stephanie Crockatt. “This is going to help us stay ahead of schedule in getting the ballparks ready on time.”

“We encourage anyone and everyone to go on if you have your rec league at a diamond — or wherever it may be — maybe a soccer field, to go onto the Labatt Parks and Rec website and fill out the form and we’re happy to take a look and get out there.”

For information on how to apply for a sponsorship or park grant, click here. Applications are open through July 31.