Lackawanna City Hall open by appointment only, Senior Center closed

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The City of Lackawanna announced beginning November 16, public business at city hall will be by appointment only.

Officials say the Lackawanna Senior Center on 230 Martin Road will close to the public. This is in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Offices at City Hall will remain staffed Monday through Friday, open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Treasurer and City Clerk’s office will close at 4 p.m.

To make an appointment at City Hall, click here.

Meals on Wheels is the only program running while the Senior Center is closed.