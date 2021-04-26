Lackawanna man charged with DWI after being stopped driving the wrong way on Route 219

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 56-year-old Lackawanna man is facing DWI and other charges after being stopped driving the wrong way on Route 219 early Sunday morning.

Rodney Tucker is charged with felony driving while intoxicated, first- and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, and circumventing an ignition interlock.

According to the Orchard Park Police Department, it was determined that Tucker had his license revoked four times previously due to alcohol-related arrests and had three previous DWI convictions.

He was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center.