Lackawanna mayor highlights new commercial projects in “State of the City” address

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Construction crews are staying busy in Lackawanna.

In her “State of the City” address Monday night, Mayor Annette Iafallo highlighted commercial projects.

She says the city saw $72 million in new developments last year- most of them happening at the old Bethlehem Steel site.

Mayor Iafallo says these projects will have a huge effect on Lackawanna’s future.

“Attracting new businesses will bring many new benefits including jobs, increased shopping, and new tax revenue that will be used to bring tax relief to homeowners in the years ahead,” she said.

Some of the projects underway at the old Bethlehem Steel site include a sugar refinery, a new plant that will make cleaning products, and new warehouses.