Lackawanna Mayor postponing garbage collection until Saturday

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Due to expected high winds starting at 10 p.m. tonight, Lackawanna Mayor Geoff Szymanski is postponing Friday’s garbage collection until Saturday.

Szymanski tells residents to contact National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 if anyone sees downed power lines and if the power goes out, generators should not be used inside or near neighbor’s homes.

Treat street lights going down as a four-way stop sign.

“Unlike my other messages, this message was sent out via the Emergency version of our Code-Red robo-calls. If there are more messages that need to go out as an emergency throughout tonight until this wind-event is over, I will again use the Emergency version,” Mayor Szymanski said. 

