LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Authorities in Lackawanna are looking for the public’s help to locate a missing 11-year-old girl.

Brielle Smith was last seen around 9 p.m. July 5 on Electric Avenue in Lackawanna.

She’s described as 5’5″ tall and about 150 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 822-4900 or dial 911.