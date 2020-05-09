Lake Effect Ice Cream will open both shops Saturday

1  of  3
(WIVB) – It may not feel like spring outside, but here’s a sure sign that warmer weather is (hopefully) on the way.

Lake Effect Ice Cream has announced it will open for the season on Saturday, both the Lockport and Buffalo locations.

Both shops will be open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The shops will be opened carefully and in accordance with social distancing. Employees will be wearing masks and gloves, and lines will be placed on the ground to make sure that customers keep a safe distance from each other while waiting.

The inside areas and bathrooms at both locations will be off-limit to the public, and tasting samples aren’t available at this time- although Lake Effect says “don’t worry, they’re all good”.

Lake Effect Ice Cream was named WIVB’s Buffalo’s Best Ice Cream in 2018.

