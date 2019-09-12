Lake Effect’s Lockport shop gets rid of gender-specific bathrooms

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A change to the bathrooms at a popular Lockport ice cream shop might draw your attention.

While in the process of restoring their original location on Canal St., Lake Effect Ice Cream had to build two bathrooms that comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

“However, no one said they needed to be a men’s room and a women’s room,” Lake Effect wrote on Twitter.

The bathrooms received new signs, but they’re no longer labeled as being specifically for men or women.

Instead, they feature two mythological creatures — a centaur and a mermaid.

There wasn’t much explanation given behind the new signs, but the perspective Lake Effect has on its gender-neutral bathrooms was pretty clearly shown in a tweet:

“Whatever…just wash your hands,” it read.