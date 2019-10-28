Lake Erie waves get up close and personal with Hamburg’s shoreline residents

Hoover Beach in the Town of Hamburg was one of the areas that sustained heavy damage from Sunday’s strong winds and rain.

Residents like Sandy and Randy Fisher had waves from Lake Erie crashing into their windows.

The waters left debris, branches, twigs, caused sinkholes and damaged their retaining wall.

“We got a lot of cleaning up to do,” said Sandy Fisher. “it was pretty amazing, when you hear those waves hitting the house and then you hear rocks hit and trees and you don’t really know what’s going to happen.”

Hamburg’s town supervisor says residents who live in these areas can reach out to the town for guidance on how to go about addressing the damage.

If you live along the shoreline and need guidance as to what to do about damage to your retaining wall reach out to the Town of Hamburg Emergency Services https://www.townofhamburgny.com/emergency-services-office-2/