Lake of the Ozarks pool partier tests positive for COVID-19; hundreds potentially exposed

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (WDAF) — A positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed after a crowded pool party in the Lake of the Ozarks last weekend.

Photos of the pool party at Backwater Jacks went viral, drawing intense backlash from the public, health officials and government leaders.

Friday afternoon, the Camden County Health Department was notified that a Boone County, Missouri resident who attended the party tested positive for COVID-19.

“The case arrived here on Saturday and developed illness on Sunday, so was likely incubating illness and possibly infectious at the time of the visit,” read a statement posted on the Camden County Health Department’s Facebook page.

Because there were a large number of people potentially exposed to the virus, the Camden County Health Department is publicly releasing where the resident was during the weekend.

The resident attended the following establishments:

Saturday, May 23:

Backwater Jacks 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Shady Gators and Lazy Gators Pool 5:40 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Backwater Jacks 9:40 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday May 24:

Buffalo Wild Wings 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Shady Gators 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Taxi from Shady Gators to a private residence around 7 p.m.

People who may have been in contact with the person are asked to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

If a person develops symptoms, they are asked to self-isolate until they receive a negative COVID-19 test.

