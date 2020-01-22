Lake Shore School District helps fourth grader recover from a bone marrow transplant

DERBY N.Y. (WIVB) – The city of good neighbors is helping a local 4th grader. Highland Elementary in Derby N.Y. is collecting purified water for Alicia Parisio while she recovers from a bone marrow transplant.

“My school and my teachers are doing it too, right? My friends and teachers are nice,” Alicia said.

Alicia has been out of school since September during her treatments. However, her school has not forgotten about her.

“Alicia is a great fun spirited girl, she’s always brave and strong and she always would be saying girl power in the classroom amd wearing all these fun inspirational shirts and we just wanted to give back,” Teaching Assistant Danielle Guenot said.

The school is holding a drive called “Drops for Wishes.” During her recovery, Alicia can drink only purified water.

“Right now they just need to worry about being there for her, loving her and helping her heal and get better and then this is one less thing they have to think about.” Highland Elementary Principal Colleen Politowski said.

The school’s motto is “highland has heart.” Politowski says this was a perfect way to help the school practice what they teach.

“Helping our own kids is really important. It gets our students involved, it gets the community involved, it gets all the other kids in the district involved,” Politowski said. “We can give back and help eachother and that’s the most important thing we can teach our kids.”

“Awesome, I can not believe what the school is doing for us and the community,” Alicia’s mom, Sharon Reynolds said.

The school is counting down the days until alicia is ready to see her classmates and teachers again.

“We love Alicia and we can’t wait for her to come back,” Politowski said. “She’s always smiling, always happy and she’s a great piece of our school and I’m really looking forward to her being back here.”

Highland Elementary, located at 6745 Erie Rd, Derby N.Y. will be collecting those purified water bottles through February 7th.

If you’d like to donate water or money you can click on their GoFundMe page.