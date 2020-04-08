Lakeward Spirits makes and donates hundreds of gallons of hand sanitizer to Buffalo Police and Fire Departments

Since the onset of the Coronavirus here in Western New York, the folks at Lakeward Spirits have been busy making hand sanitizer and on Wednesday they gave it away to local first responders.

“Well, initially, we were all sort of feeling powerless like everyone else. And, when the word that some folks at distilleries were making hand sanitizer came out, we kind of went into action,” said Steve Bystran owner.

The company donated 330 gallons of hand sanitizer to the Buffalo Police Department and the Buffalo Fire Department.

“This is an item that is in very short supply and in very high demand, along with a lot of our PPE, so this is a very important donation for us,” said William Renaldo Buffalo Fire Department Commissioner.

The donation will be added to their current inventory of hand sanitizer. It’s enough to make more than 10 thousand four ounce bottles.