Lakewood family reaches out to social media to find a kidney for the family’s matriarch

Darlene Morganti is a mother of three and a grandmother of three. She found out she had a hereditary kidney condition back in 2010 and has been on a list for a new kidney since 2018.

“You get mad, trying to do everything right and, but just having faith that it will work out,” said Darlene Morganti of Lakewood.

So, her family decided to try the Internet. They made a Facebook post asking anyone who might be a O-positive to come forward. Almost instantly people started to reply offering to get tested.

“It’s just nice to see the community support, because I think she has been really private about her health and a lot of people were unaware that she was in this serious condition,” said Allison Morganti.

“She’s the center of our universe, and she’s in the center of god’s universe too, so we leave it in his hands,” said Michele Morganti, daughter.

