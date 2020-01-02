Lancaster family helps save woman from her burning home

A Lancaster woman was in the hospital recovering Thursday, after being injured when her house caught fire earlier this week. The neighbors across the street helped save her life.



On Monday night, the Newmans were inside their home getting ready for supper when they heard screams for help coming from across the street.



Those screams were coming from 69-year-old Juliana Slater, who has cerebral palsy. She was standing on the porch in shock.



That’s when the Newman family jumped into action, both the kids 10-year-old Ty and 13-year-old Kamryn and their mom helped Juliana to safety.



“They ran across the street, and tried to help her get out of the house, and she has some disabilities so she can’t walk very well,” said Paul Newman. “So, they got her out of the house, got her assistance, her family came out who lives next door, and assisted. By the time my wife got across the street and called 911 the house was a total blaze.”



Juliana’s family says she’s in the ICU and is still recovering in the hospital.

“I just have to say that the Village of Lancaster is such a wonderful community and we’re so grateful for so many people who helped, the first responders friends and family who have pulled together,” said April Slater, Juliana’s daughter.

There is a Go Fund Me for Juliana. https://www.gofundme.com/f/z9ms4f-pleasant-ave-lancaster-house-fire?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet



When fire crews arrived at the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames. It took fire crews about an hour to get the fire under control.

Lancaster Fire Chief Jeff Moore says, the fire is still under investigation.







You can find a link to that on our website WIVB.com

Angelica Morrison, News 4.