Lancaster man pleads guilty in 2017 home burglary

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 53-year-old Lancaster man has pleaded guilty to attempted burglary in a Dec. 2017 home burglary in the Village of Lancaster.

Kyle G. Mitchell pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to second-degree attempted burglary. He faces up to seven years in prison when he’s sentenced on Jan. 25.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, a Newell Avenue resident found a kitchen window broken at his home on Dec. 5, 2017, and also reported that cash was missing from a cabinet.

Lancaster Police detectives collected blood evidence throughout the home, which linked the defendant to the crime through DNA analysis.

Mitchell remains held on $50,000 cash bail.