Lancaster man runs half marathon each day brother undergoes chemotherapy

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — 30 half marathons in 30 days! A Lancaster man is running each day his brother undergoes chemo. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak shares the story.

Over the past month, Kevin Powers has run more than 350 miles and he’s still going.

While hes an avid runner, he isn’t doing this for himself.

“I go 13.1 miles,” he said. “I run a half marathon each day for my brother.”

30 half marathons for the 30 days his brother, Gary Powers undergoes chemotherapy treatment.

“He called me Dyngus Day, because he thought he was having a migraine and he wasn’t making a lot of sense,” said Powers. “So I said you better call your doctor.”

Less than a month later, doctors found a brain tumor and operated. “Then they found out May 4th it was Glioblastoma,” said Powers.

After hearing the difficult news, Powers knew he had to do something. “Everyone kept saying he’s a really good guy, he’s a really good guy.. you know why the good guys..and that’s why we set up for the forthegoodguys.com.

He’s raised thousands to support brain cancer research through the site and Powers Strong shirts.

And runs the 13.1 miles daily for his brother and others battling, even nominating a new person each day on the site.

“Chemo and radiation treatments and going through all that mental and physical, that’s the hard part,” said Powers. “What I’m doing is easy.”

He hopes the gesture shows those fighting, especially Gary, that he’s in their corner.

“Nobody fights alone,” he said. “You fight for them and you fight with them.”

To nominate one of the good guys or good girls you know fighting, just head Forthegoodguys.com.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.