LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lancaster Police say a report of a man with a gun inside the Regal Movie Theater on Transit Road was “unfounded.”

The department released a statement saying they received a call just before 8 p.m. Friday night, and after a “thorough search of the complex and the evacuation of staff and patrons,” the report was determined to be false.

Multiple other police departments, including Amherst, Cheektowaga and State Police, assisted Lancaster in this incident.