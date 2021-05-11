Lancaster Police looking for suspect in two armed robberies at hotels

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Lancaster Police Department is looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who was involved in two Tuesday morning armed robberies.

According to police, the suspect entered a Transit Road hotel, showed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk before leaving the hotel. Minutes later, the suspect entered a hotel on Maple Drive, showed a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect is described as a Black male, about 5’9″ tall and 150 lbs. He was wearing an orange reflective safety vest over a dark hooded sweatshirt, ripped jeans, dark-colored shoes, a green baseball cap and a light-colored mask.

The suspect was seen entering a light-colored four-door sedan after the robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lancaster Police Detective Bureau at (716)683-3120 ext. 118 or 136.