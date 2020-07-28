Lancaster School District releases its reopening plans sent to the state

LANCASTER N.Y. (WIVB) – As the deadline approaches for schools to submit reopening plans to the state, the Lancaster Central School District is ahead of the game and has already released its draft of plans to parents.

The Lancaster School District released a plan that offers up three scenarios – in person learning, remote learning and a hybrid plan.

“I don’t think that educating at home is a good idea. I did it with these two this past year and it was just kind of blegh, not really great,” said Colleen Zack whose grandchildren attend the Lancaster Central School District.

The hybrid model would mean students would go to school in person for a portion of the day or a portion of the week and the rest would be remote.

“The staggered schedule I don’t think is going to work for parents who have to work, not everyone has a family member to watch their kids while they work,” Zack said.

If students return to school in the Fall, even partially, they will be required to wear masks when they can’t maintain proper social distancing. That includes at the bus stop, and while riding the school bus, when entering the building and when in the restrooms and hallways.

“Masks? That would probably be a good idea but if you can get them to wear them good luck because they don’t like them,” Zack said. “To have the mask on for 7 hours a day I don’t see that happening.”

In total, the district’s plan is 51 pages long.

“I didn’t expect for them to have so many rules going back to school, and that’s fine as long as they’re safe however how do you implement those rules on little children? They’re just used to a certain type of way,” said Heather Roman, a parent of two kids who attend the Lancaster Central School District.

So which option is best? It’s not clear yet.

“Monday through Friday, if they can do that safely,” Roman said. “It can be half days, just as long as they’re safe.”

