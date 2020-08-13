Lancaster schools plan to have students attend every other day

LANCASTER, NY (WIVB) The Lancaster Central School District has informed parents of its plan to have each student attend every other day. So if a child comes Monday Wednesday Friday one week, they’ll come Tuesday Thursday the next week.

“Oh, we just don’t even know how we’re gonna manage with two parents working,” said Ashley Estes who has five children in the district. “So, I’m a nurse at the hospital, a nurse manager, so I have to work 5 days a week. Even if I work the weekend, I can’t go to my employer and say, “Okay, Week-A, I have to work Saturday, Sunday but then I need off Wednesday, Friday. But then next week, I need off Tuesday Thursday.”

Josie Krug also doesn’t like the plan. She has a six year old in the district. “Repetition for them is very important. To go from one day doing it and the next day not doing it or doing it a different way, it totally throws them off.”

Lancaster School officials say they made this decision with the help of 5000 responses in the last parent survey. They also say this model gives each student an additional 20 days of in-class instruction as opposed to a model with only two day weeks.

“That’s nothing. Twenty classes of instruction is nothing,” said Krug “A lot of the elementary schools were closed down and why they didn’t open those back up to add space is a question that I’ve asked. There’s one around the corner that’s closed, vacant. Why can’t they just open that. Kids can walk there that are closer to that one. It’s like nobody wants to think outside the box of common sense stuff.”

“We’re fortunate because my baby’s young enough that my fiance’s gonna have Baby Bonding personal-family-leave time,” said Estes. “So for a couple of months, we’ll have coverage. We weren’t gonna do PFL but now with this new schedule proposal, we don’t really have a choice. We have six kids, five in the district. It’s gonna be a huge challenge.”

Meetings with the Lancaster parents will be scheduled for next week.