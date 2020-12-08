Lancaster schools to switch to hybrid model starting Dec. 14

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Parents in the Lancaster school district got a notification Monday night that they’ll switch from a fully remote to a hybrid model for students in K-12 grades starting next Monday (Dec. 14).

“Based on information and data from local, state, and national health professionals, schools are safe places for students,” a statement from Lancaster superintendent Michael J. Vallely said. “Moreover, it has been shown that they have much less COVID-19 transmission than the larger community, especially when faculty, staff and students faithfully follow the virus mitigation strategies.”

“In Lancaster, we believe that students learn best while in school with their teacher(s),” the statement continues. “Our goal has been to have our young people in school learning to the fullest extent possible. Getting students back to in-person instruction as quickly as possible is imperative for their academic needs as well as their social/emotional needs.”