LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Lancaster Schools are starting a one-to-one Chromebook initiative for grades K through 12 to help make the transition to hybrid/100 percent remote instruction easier this upcoming school year.

Parents and guardians will hear from their student’s principal about the distribution of the Chromebooks and how to return previous devices.

Parents and guardians are also asked to take a survey on instructional delivery for their kids by Aug. 21.

Parents and guardians: Please use this link to express your choice for instructional delivery for your child(ren) no later than 8/21/20. Please fill out one form per child. https://t.co/g4bpn2nItd — Lancaster Schools (@LancasterCSD) August 13, 2020



