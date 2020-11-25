Lancaster: W. Main Street reopens and village businesses urge shoppers to come out

The reopening of W. Main Street came just in time for what should be one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year.

“I’m very happy to see west main street open back up, it’s very exciting,” said Rudy Tichy owner Twin Village Music. “December is our third busiest month of the year, so Christmas business is important to us and I expect to see a number of people for Christmas.”

Even though Lancaster’s covid numbers have been riding high for days, businesses are hoping that, it doesn’t keep shoppers away.

“Just like with anything, you got to look for the positive and you’ve got to look for that silver lining, and so even during covid the support that we felt from our community, it’s been amazing,” said Crystal Newman, owner Bloomsbury Lane Toy Shoppe.

Many of the businesses have been proactive when it comes to coronavirus safety precautions.

“In the store we have hand sanitizers at all of our registers, we do six feet distancing, we have everyone wear a mask and follow the guidelines,” said Josie Sonberg, owner of Josie’s on Central.