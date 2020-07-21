Lancaster woman dead following crash last Friday on Broadway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police say a 49-year-old Lancaster woman is dead following last Friday’s crash in the 1800 block of Broadway.

Authorities tell News 4 the incident, involving two vehicles, happened just before 3:20 p.m. on July 17.

Investigators say the Lancaster woman was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

Five people were injured in the crash and were transported to local hospitals.

The incident remains under investigation.

