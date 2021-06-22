Lancaster woman sentenced to probation for stealing more than $220,000 from former employer

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Lancaster woman has been sentenced to five years of probation for stealing more than $220,000 from a former employer.

Karen Titus, 58, was also ordered to pay the remaining $173,428.04 she took from Acme Bearings Corporation while employed there as a bookkeeper. She has paid $50,000 in restitution to the victim since pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree grand larceny on Nov. 4.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, Titus admitted to writing 138 checks from the company’s operating account between July 2016 and June 2019 to pay her credit card bills, and diverted cash payments made to the company for her own gain. She was fired in June 2019.