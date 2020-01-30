Lancaster’s first “Chillville Winter Festival” Saturday

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) The village of Lancaster is putting on its first “Chillville Winter Festival,” this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It takes place throughout Central Avenue in downtown Lancaster.

“Lancaster is up and coming and there’s going to be new development happening,” said local business owner, Maria Ruffato. “So we want to bring people and make it a walk able village and more fun for families.”

The festival offers free ice skating (bring your own skates,) among other outdoor activities! But there are also plenty of indoor activities if you want to warm up!

Free dance lessons are sure to help you break a sweat at The 716 Dance Lab.

There are plenty of options to choose from if you’re looking for a bite to eat, including The Broadway Deli. You can also give the Chili Cook-Off a try!

Free hot chocolate is being offered but there are some adult beverages too! You can grab a “buzz” from the honey infused alcohol at Lilly Belle Meads.

And there’s no shortage of places to shop. From local boutiques to Bloomsbury Lane Toy Shoppe.

