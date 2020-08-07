Land broken on former vacant lot in Riverside for new homes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two vacant lots in Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood where homes stood years ago before falling on hard times are now about fulfill the American Dream for would-be homeowners once again.

City officials broke ground at a vacant lot on Crowley Avenue, the next step toward lifting the fortunes of that area of Riverside.

The Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Bank bought the two properties at the city’s annual tax foreclosure auction. Once the new single family homes are built, the prospective buyers will be those who have been essentially priced out of the market.

“There has never been such a supply problem as there is now in Buffalo,” said Jocelyn Gordon, executive director for the Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation.

Mayor Byron Brown says the city has been on a mission to bring more affordable housing to Buffalo, but it has been mostly rental units.

“We are also focusing on developing more homes for ownership, that are affordable, by members of our community,” Brown said.

The Crowley Avenue project’s prime developer is Onyx Global Group, a minority female enterprise owned by Brenda Calhoun.

“Our team is very, very proud to contribute to the mission of creating healthy living environments in and our community,” said Brenda Calhoun, president and CEO of Onyx Global.

The project could revitalize the neighborhood. It’s considered a win for Riverside, a win for equal opportunity, and a win for the folks who will one day call these two new builds their homes.

“It becomes a win for the family that is going to be a first-time homeowner- that is going to be able to live here and make Riverside their home,” said Buffalo Common Councilman Joe Golombek.

Officials say construction on the two homes on Crowley Avenue will get underway in earnest next week.

They will bring the number of houses the Land Bank has built or rehabbed in the city of Buffalo over 6 years to 31.