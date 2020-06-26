Landmarks to be lit in LGBTQ pride flag colors throughout New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that iconic state landmarks will be lit up in the rainbow colors of the LGBTQ pride flag through Sunday, and the Mario Cuomo Bridge will shine in transgender flag colors on Friday.

Although June is pride month, pride parades and events across the state and country have been sharply limited to online events due to the ongoing pandemic. The following landmarks will be illuminated to celebrate pride and the 50th anniversary of the first Pride march in New York City:

The spire of One World Trade Center

The Pershing Square Viaduct

The Kosciuszko Bridge

The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

The Mid-Hudson Bridge

The marque at the front of Whiteface Lake Placid Olympic Center

The SUNY Central Administration Building

The State Education Building

The Alfred E. Smith Building

Niagara Falls

The State Fair Exposition Center

LED boards featured at the State Fair Main Gate

“We have and continue to lead the way on equality…Lighting these landmarks is just one way we can come together this month and celebrate the progress we’ve made and send a clear message to the federal government and the world that LGBTQ people are welcomed in this state, and we will never stop fighting for equality.” Andrew Cuomo

Governor of New York

On Friday, the Office of the State Comptroller also released a “Celebrating Pride” video: