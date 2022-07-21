(WIVB) — Nick Langworthy, a Republican candidate for New York’s 23rd Congressional District, announced today that he has accepted an invitation from News 4 and challenged his primary opponent, Carl Paladino, to also accept and agree to six additional debates.

Langworthy will join News 4 for a debate on August 9.

“Election day is a month away and voters have a right to hear directly from us, side by side, answering the tough questions about what we are going to do for the people of this district. I’m proud of my conservative record of results and the reputation I’ve earned as a straight-talker. It’s time to stop hiding behind campaign consultants and TV ads and debate,” Langworthy said.

Langworthy officially announced his candidacy last month.

The six debates that Langworthy is proposing would be held in each of the six counties in NY-23 before Primary Election Day on August 23.