Largest outdoor roller rink in the state comes to Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The largest roller rink in the state is now open for some old-school fun.

The rink is about 30,000 square feet, and sits on the canals that the ice rink is found on in the wintertime. It’s a seasonal attraction that will be open until the end of October. Admission is $6 for adults and $2 for kids 13 and under. You can rent skates for $4.

The roller rink opened thanks to a partnership between Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation and Buffalo Waterfront Management Group.

News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak was showing off her moves on the rink Friday morning on News 4 Wake Up. She spoke with a skating group bringing free skating lessons to the community on the rink. The 716 Rollers will teach you how to skate every Saturday there from 11 a.m. to noon.

“If you come here, you’re going to expect a good time, you’ll see a whole lot of people, and you’ll definitely learn how to move on skates,” Elliott Adams said, a member of 716 Rollers.

Other events on the rink include themed skate nights on Fridays between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. and free skates on Fridays before 5 p.m. And on September 4, September 18, October 2, October 16 and October 30, there will be pop-up vendors selling food and other items for people down at the rink to enjoy.

Here’s a look at the rink’s schedule through September 6:

Monday-Thursday: Noon to 7 p.m.

Fridays: Noon to 10 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here’s the schedule from September 6 – October 31: