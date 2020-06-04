Las Vegas Strip casinos reopen with Bellagio fountain show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After being closed for more than two months, the iconic Fountains of Bellagio commemorated the reopening with a special water show that included the song Viva Las Vegas.

Although Nevada casinos could officially reopen at 12:01 a.m, many of the major resorts on the Las Vegas Strip opted to start opening at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The properties closed in mid-March after Governor Steve Sisolak issued a directive that gaming cease due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gaming properties suffered major revenue losses during the closure and thousands of workers lost jobs pushing the unemployment rate to the highest in the nation per-capita.

Gamblers began playing cards, rolling dice and working the slot machines as soon as the doors of the properties began opening.

Well-known Las Vegas entertainer Wayne Newton welcomed guest back to Caesars Palace.

MGM Resorts International celebrated its reopening by ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

Kicking off our Las Vegas reopening in the best possible way—by ringing The Opening Bell @NYSE! Thank you for helping us celebrate our employees who are ready to welcome guests and entertain the world. Now let's head #BacktoVegas! pic.twitter.com/eFxnidAW8W — MGM Resorts (@MGMResortsIntl) June 4, 2020

In recent weeks, resort properties began releasing plans on new safety protocols to prevent any spread of coronavirus. Employees are wearing faces masks, many properties have ongoing COVID-19 testing with employees, some have installed plexiglass dividers at gaming tables, contactless menus and pay in restaurants, enhanced cleaning, sanitizing stations and social distancing.

Guests are not required to wear masks but are encouraged to do so.