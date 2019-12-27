Last chance to enjoy ‘Zoo Lights’

NORTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) If you’re looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend, the lights are still shining at the Buffalo Zoo for “Zoo Lights.”

The Zoo is covered in thousands of lights for the after hours event.

This weekend is your last chance to enjoy them! Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until December 29th, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or here.

Communications Manager, Christian Dobosiewicz says “This is an idea we’ve always wanted to do here at the zoo and we’ve finally made it happen this year. its the start of hopefully a new annual family tradition.”

If you’re looking to take a day trip, there are plenty of animals to see year round and indoors! The Polar Bear Days special runs through February where admission is also discounted.

“It’s a great way to come see the zoo when there are less crowds,” said Dobosiewicz. “Weather is a little bit colder so the animals are a little more active and it’s a great way to come see the zoo in a new light.”