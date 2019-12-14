Last chance to see rare white deer at the former Seneca Army Depot

ROMULUS, N.Y. (WROC) — You have just over two weeks to take advantage of a clear weather day by visiting the rare white deer at the former Seneca Army Depot.

The board of directors of Seneca White Deer has voted to end the tours there at the end of this year.

The board says revenue and donations weren’t enough to cover the cost of operations.

More than 15,000 people have take the tour since it started two years ago.

The final tours will run Sunday, December 29.

You can book your reservations online.