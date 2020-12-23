Last minute holiday shoppers hit the mall and the local small businesses for some last minute holiday deals

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y.(WIVB)–Like the Galleria Mall, many of the other local malls have adjusted their hours and are closing early on Christmas Eve. They’re also not open on Christmas day.

That’s why shoppers from all over the region came out to get some shopping done. 

“We’re finding a late minute Bills jersey, trying to see if we can find it. No luck so far, We’re looking for Gabriel Davis, number 13 the rookie,” said Tim Crowley of Buffalo.

“A little shopping, then get something to eat, then go home get ready for Christmas, get ready to hunker down for the storm coming in,” said Mark Jones Allegany.

Local Shopping Mall Holiday Hours 

Walden Galleria Mall 

Christmas Eve 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day – Closed 

Eastern Hills Mall 

Christmas Eve 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day – Closed 

Boulevard Mall 

Christmas Eve 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day – Closed 

McKinley Mall 

Christmas Eve 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day – Closed

Angelica Morrison is an award-winning reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss