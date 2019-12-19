Last minute holiday shopping to do? Vidler’s has something for everyone on your list

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Christmas is less than a week away, and Hanukkah starts Sunday night. If you still have a lot of holiday shopping to do, don’t panic.

For many Western New Yorkers, going to Vidler’s to find the last-minute gifts for the hard-to-shop-for people in their lives has become a holiday tradition.

There’s something there for just about everyone.

“We say we have we have over 75,000 items, which isn’t much of an exaggeration,” Vidler’s co-owner Don Vidler said.

There are so many unique items, in fact, Vidler says he is sometimes surprised by the things he finds on the shelves.

Wandering the aisles, finding new treasures is really half the fun for shoppers.

“We have so many nooks and crannies. I think one time I used my pedometer, walking up and down the aisles, every single one, I think it was close to a mile,” Vidler said.

Vidler’s organizes its goods into different departments to make the hunt a little easier for shoppers.

For example, if you are trying to find a gift for a nature-lover in your life, you may want to start you expedition in the backyard birding section of the store.

Bakers can find all sorts of goodies, too, whether that’s one of 400 different cookie cutters available on the lower level or one of the many, many kitchen must-haves that you didn’t know you needed until you saw it there.

Don Vidler pointed out a couple of them for our News 4 crew on Thursday morning. A whisk wiper makes for easy cleanup and saves more of the batter for use as you’d like.

Another kitchen accessory called the Handy Aid is especially popular. “I swear to God this is the best jar opener we’ve ever had. We sell lots of them,” Vidler said. “It’s made in the USA.”

Vidler’s also sells everything from the sweet – like Oh Fudge fudge in homage to the classic A Christmas Story scene – to the sour, including a wide selection of candies.

You can also find a huge variety of whimsical items and straight-up wacky wares.

Retro toys are always hot sellers for the young and young at heart.

And, in Western New York, you can’t go wrong with Buffalo-themed gifts, whether that’s Buffalo pint glasses, pj bottoms, hats, or ornaments which range from beef on weck designs to butter lambs.

Some of the gifts at Vidler’s work for several different interests. There are 35 mm film strips by the register on the upper floor that come from actual film reels. Those are very popular for cinema buffs as well as fans of everything from Toy Story to Elvis.

There is camping gear, Christmas decor, and even Crazy Cat Lady lunch pails.

Really, if you can’t find something for the people on your holiday shopping list, you’re not really looking.

Vidler says the staff is always happy to help, too.

“They know where every little gadget and whatchamacallit and thingamajig is and they can recommend things,” he said.

Vidler’s is offering extended hours to help everyone get their shopping done.

Monday – Saturday: 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM

Sunday: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Christmas Eve: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Vidler’s is closed Christmas Day.