Latest NFL COVID numbers; 15 players positive in November

(WIVB)--Thanks to Taylor Tobias, the owner of Buffalo Fly Co, you can now add fly fishing to that exciting list of things to try while staying covid safe.

"It's a great- great quarantine activity or social distancing activity. It's also just a great way to decompress- be out in nature. You know, if you take a minute to just listen, you don't hear anything you just hear the babbling of the water if you will. So it's just really peaceful. It's a great way to kind of decompress and you know the rhythmic motion of the fly casting it's just great all around,"Tobias said.