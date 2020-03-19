Latest Walmart store changes: operating hours, special shopping hours, item limitations and more

"Let’s all take care of each other out there."

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announces changes to hours of operation and special shopping hours as the COVID-19 pandemic changes the landscape of daily life across the country.

Over the weekend Walmart stores adjusted its operating hours to help make it easier for associates to stock and perform enhanced cleaning and sanitizing. Walmart saw the results of its efforts and will take additional steps beginning Thursday, March 19.

Store Operating Hours

Walmart U.S. stores will adjust operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours.

This will further help associates restock the shelves for customers while continuing to clean and sanitize the store.

While the store hours change for customers, our associates will continue to have access to their regular scheduled shifts and full hours.

Special Shopping Hours: 60 and older

We know our older customers could be more vulnerable to the coronavirus and to better support them, Walmart is offering special shopping hours. From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older.

This will start one hour before the store opens. Our Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time.

Item Limitations:

Walmart says communities are counting on us more than ever and we are determined to serve the broadest number of customers and ensure they have access to the key items they are looking for.

Walmart stores will have limits for customers in certain categories including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula, and baby food.

Essential Services:

Walmart associates are working hard to have every part of the store ready to serve customers.

Walmart stores will temporarily shut down our Auto Care Centers to allow those associates to focus on stocking and cleaning in the rest of the store.

Also, Vision Centers will operate on a normal schedule, providing essential services only such as glasses repair and helping customers pick up existing orders. At least one associate will serve the needs of Vision Care customers, while the other associates will help in the rest of the store.

“We are paying very close attention to our stores and communities and will continue making the necessary changes to help make sure our associates are taken care of and that our customers can get what they need. Let’s all take care of each other out there,” Walmart spokesperson says.