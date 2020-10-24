Lauren Spoth of Step Out Buffalo talks ways to enjoy your fall season!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Step Out Buffalo is helping you enjoy the fall season!

They have everything from a guide to haunted tours in Western New York, to the best Insta-worthy spots to visit.

Lauren Spoth from Step Out Buffalo says there’s no shortage of haunted tours in Western New York.

She said the spirits of the past walk in the dark tour at the Genesee Country Village and Museum is a good family-fun option,

“This is a really cool place to check out because it’s the largest living history museum in New York state and they really showcase what life was like back then, so this is a fun thing for families that might not be so scary,” Spoth said.

Lauren also spoke about the best places to take pictures in Western New York, including The Great Pumpkin Farm, Ellicottville, Knox Farms in East Aurora, Tifft Nature Preserve, and more.