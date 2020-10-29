Law enforcement searching for wanted federal fugitive in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Law enforcement is searching for a wanted federal fugitive in the Jamestown area Thursday afternoon.

Michael J. Murphy, 28, is wanted on outstanding federal drug warrants including Conspiracy with intent to distribute.

He’s being searched for by members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Jamestown Police, Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force.

Murphy is believed to be in the Jamestown area.

Anyone who may know where Murphy is located is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 483-7537 or an Anonymous Tip can be left on the department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 483-Tips (8477).

All calls and tips will be kept confidential.