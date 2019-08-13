Law firm plans to file more than 100 child sex abuse cases in Erie County on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Weitz & Luxenberg is currently representing more than 1,200 survivors of child sex abuse across New York State.

On Tuesday morning, the law firm held a conference in front of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

They say that they plan to file more than 100 cases in Erie County on Wednesday.

“Honestly, with the window coming and opening, we’re starting to really see how many of these cases are even closer to our doorstep,” Samantha Breakstone said. “So, tomorrow is just the first day in a long year of filing these cases. We have clients as young as 24, and as old as 93. These are people who have been anxiously awaiting their moment.”

The reason for August 14th being the day to file the cases is because it is when the Child Victims Act’s one year-lookback window opens.

