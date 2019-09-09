BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – To help keep our water supply safe, lawmakers are looking to extend a program that prevents harmful algae blooms in the Great Lakes.

Congressman Brian Higgins is putting pressure on the Army Corps because he says they have the resources and tools to help prevent future algae blooms. Just one could impact our water supply causing people and even pets to get sick.

Congressman Higgins wants to expand a pilot project, which he says is seeing success in combating harmful algae blooms.

The army corp is currently using the program in Florida as a new way to combat toxic algae. Higgins wrote a letter to the army corp to ask that the program is carried out in the Great Lakes.

Higgins says he’s concerned. An Algae bloom that affected the water quality in Toledo Ohio this summer would repeat next summer and this time hit closer to home.

“I want them to test this new technology on lake Erie as it relates to the problem in Toledo,” Higgins said. “Because if it’s not addressed in Toledo it will eventually visit Buffalo and that will have a devastating impact on the water quality of the Great lakes.”

Last month, harmful algae blooms were blamed for the death of several dogs exposed to the blooms while playing in waters in North Carolina and Georgia. Congressman Higgins hopes this program will prevent that from happening here.

In Congressman Higgins’ letter he also points out that additional funds for this program are available. Back in June, the house passed an energy and water appropriations bill to triple the funding.