Lawmakers meet to discuss aging New Yorkers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State lawmakers met at the state capitol today to talk about issues important to aging New Yorkers. Some say more funding to keep older New Yorkers in their own homes is critical.

AARP is asking the state for a family care-giver tax credit in the state budget.

“Care giving is an incredibly difficult task. It’s very time consuming. It’s a labor of love,” said Leo Asen, AARP NYS President.

He said in many cases family care givers are “out of pocket.” In fact AARP estimated that 2.5 million family caregivers in New York provide about 31 billion dollars in care.

Asen continued saying, “AARP has done research in this area and on average nationally has found that typically caregivers are out of pocket over $7,000 a year.”

Costs can include food, rent, and transportation. AARP says a tax credit would help keep aging New Yorkers our of costlier “tax-payer funded nursing homes.”

“Any way that AARP can make a connection with the investments today and the savings on Medicaid in the future I think is going to be helpful,” said Assemblemember, Harry Bronson.

“Sooner or later you know we’ll either be recipients of it or we’ll be caregivers ourselves,” said Asen.

The tax credit would be up to $3,500 annually. The Chair of the Assembly Committee on Aging has indicated his support on the tax credit proposal.