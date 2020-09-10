Lawsuit filed on behalf of woman paralyzed after being struck by Buffalo Police cruiser

This photo shows Ellis before the crash.

(WIVB) – The family of a woman who was badly injured after she was hit by a Buffalo Police cruiser is now suing the city.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Chelsea Ellis claims a police cruiser collided with another vehicle on Main Street in April and then hit Ellis, who was walking on the sidewalk with a friend.

Her family is also suing the Buffalo Police Department, the officer who was behind the wheel of the vehicle, and the driver of the other vehicle.

Ellis suffered life-threatening injuries to her brain and spine and is now disabled.

A spokesperson for the City of Buffalo responded to News 4’s request for comment Thursday by saying the city doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

