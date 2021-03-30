Lawsuits filed against Williamsville and Clarence Central School Districts on behalf of parents demanding a return to 5-day week schooling

A lawsuit was filed Tuesday against the Williamsville Central School District pushing for a 5-day a week in-person instruction option for families.



“What we are asking is that if a child and a parent wants to attend to school in-person, that they are afforded the opportunity to do so,” said Todd Aldinger Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria LLC

Lawyers for the parents say there are at least two days out of the week where their kids are left to their own devices. The students are given a just a work packet, instead of instructional learning.

“We’re talking kids as young as six and seven years old, in elementary school, in first grade, being told for three days a week ‘Here’s your assignments, work through them on your own.'” said Aldinger.

Meanwhile in Clarence, parents are putting up a similar fight. They’ve filed a lawsuit Tuesday afternoon against the Clarence Central School District to reopen 5-days a week as well.

Corey Hogan is with HoganWillig says this has turned into a life and death situation for some of the parents he represents.

“The stories are heart wrenching. It goes from a parents finding the child dead, suicide in Western New York; to kids not sleeping, kids doing no physical activity, kids moping around the house, having no energy to do anything,” said Hogan. “They’re learning nothing. It’s one concern over another.”