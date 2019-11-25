Leaders in Niagara Falls continue efforts to stop crime and protect local businesses after attempted robbery

NIAGARA FALLS N.Y. (WIVB) – A worker at a bakery in Niagara Falls is being credited with stopping a robbery while it was happening. City leaders are continuing their efforts to bring down crime and protect local businesses.

This would not have been the first time DiCamillo Bakery on Pine Ave was robbed. That location has been robbed twice this year, including last spring. Around that time city leaders and community advocates came together to try and stop businesses from being targeted like this.

News 4 caught up with Niagara Falls councilman Bill Kennedy. He says the city brought multiple groups together to acknowledge that there’s a crime problem and to do something about it. He said that’s why the city held a “Safety Summit” last spring. He says since then he’s been working with the city and Congressman Brian Higgins to secure funding for extra police officers, two new police cars and a new after school program.

He said after learning that there was an attempted robbery this weekend, the city needs to focus more attention on this.

“It’s alarming really, and it makes me feel distraught for me it’s broad daylight on one or our busiest streets in the city, one of our prominent business areas in the city,” he said. “When that’s happening we’ve got some major issues. We really need some help.”

Niagara Falls police are still investigating the attempted robbery at DiCamillo’s. News 4 reached out to the bakery, but they declined to comment at this time.