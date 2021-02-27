Leaders react to second sexual harassment accusation against Gov. Cuomo

(WIVB)– Leaders are reacting to new reporting from the New York Times that has revealed a second accusation of sexual harassment against Governor Andrew Cuomo by a former aide.

View reaction from local leaders below:

“Sen. Schumer has said many times that sexual harassment is never acceptable and must not be tolerated, and that any credible allegation should be thoroughly investigated.” Allison Biasotti, Spokeswoman for U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

“These allegations are alarming and upsetting. An independent investigation must begin immediately.” NY State Senator Tim Kennedy (D)

“All allegations of workplace sexual harassment must be taken seriously. The multiple allegations made against the governor would be unacceptable for a superior to make in any workplace. A truly independent investigation of the allegations must commence immediately.” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz (D)

“The latest allegations about Governor Cuomo’s conduct are incredibly disturbing. The review suggested by someone handpicked by the Governor himself, is an outrageous, completely unacceptable idea. We need a truly independent investigation, which is why I continue to support the calls of my colleagues for a Special Prosecutor appointed by the Attorney General. I will be convening members of the Senate Republican Conference tomorrow morning to discuss these egregious allegations and any next steps that our conference must take.” NY Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt (R)

“The continued allegations are deeply disturbing and concerning. The behavior described has no place in the workplace. A truly independent investigation must begin immediately.” NY Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D, IP, WF)

“With additional allegations against Gov. Cuomo coming to light, the response must be clear and decisive. A thorough investigation, conducted by an entity completely outside the governor’s reach, must begin immediately.” NY Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay (R)

