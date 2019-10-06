Leaf peepers hit the road as AAA urges holiday travelers to book flights now

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – AAA reps say now is the time to buy plane tickets for holiday travel plans, even at the height of fall foliage trips.

The leaves are just beginning to change colors in Buffalo, but Western New Yorkers have been looking forward to Mother Nature’s color show for months.

“The trend that we saw this year at AAA was people booking fall foliage trips very early, in August. And people were still going on summer vacations at this point, but people were planning ahead to make the most of the fall season,” said Elizabeth Carey, Public Relations Director for AAA Western and Central New York.

The fall season does offer travelers some major benefits. “You’re going to see less crowds and better prices, so why not take advantage of it?” Carey pointed out.

Most people taking fall foliage trips drive to their destinations, and for Western New Yorkers, the most popular destinations include Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

The fall foliage report on the I Love New York website says peak color change is occurring now in the Adirondacks and Catskills. You can also find foliage reports on Leafppers.com.

Carey says fall winery trips are also on the rise this year, with popular destinations that include the Finger Lakes, the Niagara Wine Trail and Niagara-on-the-Lake.

“Even people just doing one overnight with a limo ride so they don’t have to drive and can enjoy the wineries, that’s a big trend right now,” she said.

AAA analysts also expect the trend for huge travel numbers at the holidays to continue this year.

They urge people who plan to fly to their holiday destinations to book their tickets now.

“If you get to Halloween, you’re going to be a little too late to take advantage of the best prices,” Carey said.

According to AAA, most travelers book their flights for Thanksgiving between Sept. 25 and Oct. 27, which is 28 to 60 days prior to the holiday, and find relatively good prices ($491 on average).

When it comes to Christmas travel, AAA found that 61 to 90 days prior to the holiday (between Sept. 26 and Oct. 25) is the sweet spot for Christmas flight bookings, with prices lower on average ($551) than more advanced bookings. However, most travelers book between 28 and 60 days before Christmas — between Oct. 26 and Nov. 27 — and still get a relatively good price ($561 on average).

Carey says some travelers may find the best pricing seven to 13 days before the holiday week, but it’s risky to wait because demand is high and planes are expected to fill up.

Flying Monday of Thanksgiving week is the best option for travelers to arrive at their destinations before the holiday, AAA analysts say. It has the lowest average ticket price ($486) prior to the holiday and is a lighter travel day than later in the week. For travelers more concerned about crowds than cost, the Sunday before the holiday has the highest average price per ticket ($564) and it is consistently the lightest travel day. Travelers can save by traveling on Thanksgiving Day, which has the lowest average price per ticket ($454).

AAA found that Christmas Eve is the best day to travel. It consistently has the lowest average price per ticket ($527) and is the lightest travel day of the week.

“The key is flexibilty and you can kind of sit down with a travel planner or look at the calendar online and say these are the best dates and these are the best prices and I can adjust my schedule,” Carey said. “That’s going to be the key to saving some money.”