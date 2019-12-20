Learn how Lucille Ball’s hometown pays homage to the icon ahead of I Love Lucy special, airing on Channel 4

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A hometown icon will be featured in a holiday special tonight on Channel 4. The ‘I Love Lucy Christmas Special’ will include a newly colorized episode, and more, Friday at 8 p.m. And News 4’s Kelsey Anderson took a trip to her hometown of Jamestown to explain how the area pays homage to the comedy legend.

“The staying power of the I Love Lucy brand is hard for anyone to wrap their heads around,” Journey Gunderson said, the executive director of the National Comedy Center. “Lucille Ball was truly one of the greats in comedy,”

Lucille Ball had a vision for her hometown. She wanted it to be a destination for the celebration of comedy, and that’s exactly what the National Comedy Center is all about. The center tells the story of comedy through the years, and when you first walk in, you’ll immediately notice Ball’s iconic polka dot dress. But the building isn’t just a place to go to look at artifacts, it’s one of the most interactive museums in the world.

In the show, the Ricardo’s lived at 623 E. 68th Street, but if you try to find that on a map, you’d land in the middle of Manhattan’s East River. So, a couple of blocks away from the National Comedy Center, you’ll find the couple’s apartment, re-created at the Lucy-Desi Museum. You’ll also find props from the show there, all of Lucille Ball’s Emmy’s and more.

A colorful hat is in a showcase there, which was featured in the Paris at Last episode, which will air in color tonight on Channel 4. The special will also have the Christmas episode, which was considered a lost episode for some time.

“It never made it into the batch of episodes that that went on to be syndicated, so in 1989 it was re-discovered and has aired on CBS around the holidays to incredible ratings,” Gunderson said.

The holidays can be a stressful time, but for an hour tonight, sit back and relax and enjoy a good ‘ol I Love Lucy laugh.