Learning center turned study area for kids who are in schools with virtual or hybrid learning plans

It’s a problem many parents could face this year as school districts are opting for hybrid learning plans, and that’s finding a distraction free place for your kids to sit down and get their schoolwork done.

The Mathnasium, a local learning center that specializes in math, says they can help. They’ve started a new program called Prime Study Space. The program operates like a study hall where parents can take their kids to get both their written and virtual school work done.

“Our facilitators will be here to answer any questions they have we wont be doing any teaching, but we will be helping the students stay on task, stay off their cellphones, stay focused on the work that their school is giving them,” said Bryan Carr learning center director.

The learning center has made its facility covid friendly as well.

“Students will show up and we will do a temperature scan. Anybody with a temperature over 100 degrees will be asked to stay home,” Carr said. “We want to make sure the center is safe and secure, we have hand sanitizing stations.”

Prime Study Space has two sessions one in the morning and one in the afternoon. The sessions range from $900 to $1,200 dollars.

For more information visit https://www.mathnasium.com/williamsville